Missouri Legislature heads into final, chaotic week

Missouri lawmakers return to the Statehouse Monday facing a potentially chaotic final week.

Legislators are expected to consider some of the nation's toughest abortion restrictions and overturning a redistricting plan approved by voters last year.

The Kansas City Star reports that Democrats have promised to filibuster those efforts.

The abortion bill would ban the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected and outlaw it nearly entirely if Roe v Wade were to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. The redistricting measure would put a question on the 2020 ballot rolling back changes to the redistricting system that voters approved last year as part of the Clean Missouri initiative.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The session is set to end at 6 p.m. Friday.