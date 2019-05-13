Alabama man shot by police is charged with attempted murder

A 19-year-old Alabama man shot and wounded by police is now charged with two counts of attempted murder.

The Gadsden Times reports Kenneth Jay Crozier Jr. was shot May 4 by a city police officer responding to a report of shots fired. Police say in a news release that officers approached Crozier and he refused to comply with orders. It's unclear what orders.

It says officers then tackled Crozier and realized he had a handgun. It says Crozier's gun fired and an officer returned fire. It's unclear how Crozier's gun was fired. He was treated for wounds that weren't life threatening.

Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of the involved officers. The officers are on administrative leave or non-enforcement duty pending investigation.