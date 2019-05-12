US Rep. Langevin to unveil hotline to report cybercrimes

U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin is unveiling a hotline for Rhode Island residents to report cybercrimes and find resources to recover.

He's holding an event Monday at the United Way Rhode Island office in Providence.

Victims of cybercrime and online fraud can dial "2-1-1" to speak with an operator who'll assess the situation and put them in touch with law enforcement or organizations providing support.

Langevin, a Rhode Island Democrat, is co-founder of the Congressional Cybersecurity Caucus. According to his office, Rhode Island is the first in the nation to launch a statewide system to support cybercrime victims by building on existing 2-1-1 infrastructure. It'll begin taking calls Monday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, United Way 2-1-1 and Cybercrime Support Network are partnering to manage it, with $280,000 in federal funding.