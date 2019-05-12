Otter Tail County to host 2020 Governor’s Fishing Opener

Otter Tail County will host the 2020 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener.

The opener will be held May 7-10, 2020. Thumper Pond Resort will serve as event headquarters.

Explore Minnesota, the state's tourism promotion office, organizes the annual event along with a host committee. The 73rd annual Governor's Fishing Opener will be hosted by a committee of volunteers from Otter Tail County.

Gov. Tim Walz says he's excited to kick off the summer fishing season in central Minnesota and "can't wait to get out on the lake."

Walz attended his first Governor's Fishing Opener as governor this weekend in Albert Lea, in southern Minnesota.

The Governor's Fishing Opener has been a Minnesota tradition since 1948 and serves as the kick-off celebration of the summer tourism season.