Georgia Army vet challenging GOP congressman in 2020 primary

A three-term Republican congressman from Georgia has drawn a challenger from within his own party in the 2020 elections.

Army veteran and Savannah entrepreneur Daniel Merritt says he's running in next year's Republican primary for Georgia's 1st Congressional District. The seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Buddy Carter of Pooler.

Merritt is a political newcomer best known as co-founder of Nine-Line Apparel, a company that sells military and patriotic-themed clothing. Merritt's campaign website touts his support for gun-ownership rights and "Judeo Christian values."

As an active-duty soldier, Merritt deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. He currently serves as a major in the Army Reserve.

Carter has held the 1st District seat since 2015. The district covers 17 counties in southeast Georgia and includes the cities of Savannah, Brunswick and Valdosta.