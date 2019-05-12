Police: Woman killed driving home, suspect dead in cemetery

Authorities say a woman was shot and killed as she drove home from her western Pennsylvania workplace, and a male suspect was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Pittsburgh cemetery.

State police say 62-year-old Mary Jo Kornick of Freeport had a protection-from-abuse order against 72-year-old Nicholas Domek III of Pittsburgh.

Police say she was headed home at about 3 p.m. Saturday on Route 356 in Buffalo Township when she veered into oncoming traffic, clipping the rear of an oncoming vehicle.

Investigators said Domek "immediately drove onto the scene" from the opposite direction, pulled next to the crash site and shot Kornick.

Police said Domek was found shot in Calvary Catholic Cemetery shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The Allegheny County medical examiner Sunday ruled the death suicide.