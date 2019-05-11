Montana governor again hints at possible presidential run

Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is again hinting at a potential run for president in 2020 with a new video on social media.

The video , posted Saturday, promises a "big announcement" without saying when it would come.

The video touts his positions favoring abortion rights, marriage equality, Medicaid expansion, education funding and environmental protection. Interspersed among photos is the message, "Coming soon: The only Democratic contender who won a Trump state will make a big announcement. Be the first to know."

Bullock was re-elected in 2016 even though Donald Trump outpolled Hillary Clinton in Montana by more than 20 percentage points.

Bullock made multiple trips to early voting states last year, and in 2017, he formed a political-action committee that was widely seen as a first step in exploring a presidential bid.