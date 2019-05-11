Capitol Watch: Details could delay vote on legal pot

Disagreements over the details of proposals to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in New York could prevent a vote on the measure this year.

Despite broad support for legalization among many lawmakers, negotiations have yet to resolve several big questions, including whether the state would expunge the criminal records of people with past pot convictions.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo and top lawmakers had hoped to reach agreement on a legalization bill before the Legislature adjourns for the year next month.

Legalization advocates say lawmakers have had enough time and are urging lawmakers to vote soon.

A similar story is playing out in next door New Jersey. There, legalization proposals have struggled to gain traction despite support from top officials including the governor.