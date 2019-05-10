A glance at fundraising for top races in Mississippi

Mississippi candidates had a Friday deadline to file campaign finance reports to show how much money they had raised and spent through the end of April. This is a brief look at reports for top offices:

GOVERNOR

Republican

— Tate Reeves of Flowood: Has three campaign funds. Started the year with about $6.7 million. Has raised just over $4 million. Has spent just over $2 million. Cash on hand: $6.7 million.

— Bill Waller Jr. of Jackson: Has raised $582,857. Has spent $69,413. Cash on hand: $513,444.

— Robert Foster of Hernando: Started the year with $12,297. Has raised $72,747 this year. Has spent $66,178. Cash on hand: $18,866.

Democrat

— Jim Hood of Houston: Started the year with about $1 million. Has raised $755,628. Has spent $615,020. Cash on hand: Almost $1.2 million.

— Michael Brown of Lorman: Reports no money collected or spent. No cash on hand.

— William Bond Compton Jr. of Meridian: Has raised $1,000 and spent $1,000. No cash on hand.

— Robert J. Ray of Meridian: Reports no money collected or spent. No cash on hand.

— Robert Shuler Smith of Jackson: Has collected $11,393 and spent $11,006. Cash on hand, $387.

— Gregory Wash of Forest: No report available by Friday.

— Phillip "Bucket" West of Natchez: No report available by Friday.

— Velesha P. Williams of Flora: Has raised $18,330, which includes a $4,580 in loans she made to her own campaign. Her husband, Bennett J. Williams, gave $223. Cash on hand, $137.

— Albert Wilson of Jackson: No report available by Friday.

Constitution Party

— Bob Hickingbottom of Jackson: Has raised $2,000 and spent all of it.

Independent

— David Singletary of Biloxi: Has raised $715 and spent $10,114. He reports no cash on hand.

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Republican

— Delbert Hosemann of Jackson: Started the year with $2.6 million. Has raised $366,990 and spent $265,635. Cash on hand: $2.7 million.

— Shane Quick of Lake Cormorant: Has raised $101 and spend nothing. Cash on hand: $101.

Democrat

— Jay Hughes of Oxford: Has raised $806,584, which includes $372,947 from himself this year alone. Has spent $644,393. Cash on hand: $162,192.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican

— Mark Baker of Brandon: Started the year with $378,903. Has raised $75,358. Has spent $86,060. Cash on hand: $368,200

— Lynn Fitch of Ridgeland: Started the year with $262,991. Has raised $259,107. Has spent $107,017. Cash on hand: $415,081.

— Andy Taggart of Madison: Has raised $308,176. Has spent $85,016. Cash on hand: $223,161.

Democrat

— Jennifer Riley Collins of Clinton: Has raised $29,385. Has spent $10,998. Cash on hand: $18,387.