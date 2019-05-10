Gay conversion ban gets personal for Minnesota Senate leader

A new wrinkle has emerged in the debate over whether Minnesota should ban so-called gay conversion therapy for minors — the top Senate Republican has an adult child who came out as a lesbian as a teenager and now identifies as bi-gender.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka tells the Star Tribune he cries over the issue. Gazelka, a conservative Christian, remained silent during debate on a Democratic proposal to ban the practice of trying to turn gay people straight, but led his caucus in voting it down.

The newspaper reported Friday that 30-year-old Genna Gazelka, who uses the pronoun "they," is fiercely opposed to conversion therapy and says it's tantamount to torture.

Now Paul Gazelka says he's working to find a compromise. He says he doesn't support "coercive" counseling.