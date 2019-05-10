NY congressman’s aide charged with hiring prostitute, fired

An aide to Democratic U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York has been fired after state police charged him with patronizing a prostitute.

Troopers say 57-year-old John Stemen, of Utica, was arrested Friday.

According to a state police release, Stemen admitted to meeting a 17-year-old on the internet and paying $200 for a sexual encounter.

Brindisi's office said Stemen was fired Thursday from his position as a caseworker. Stemen worked as an aide to Brindisi when Brindisi served in the New York state Assembly prior to his election to Congress last fall.

A phone message left for Stemen on Friday wasn't immediately returned.

The charge against Stemen is a misdemeanor. He's scheduled to appear in Utica City Court on May 20.