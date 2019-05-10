North Carolina city gets nearly $5M for Florence relief

A North Carolina city has received almost $5 million to help with disaster relief from Hurricane Florence.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says in a news release that it is reimbursing the city of Jacksonville for debris removal associated with the storm.

Beginning last September, Jacksonville hired contractors to remove vegetation and other debris throughout the city, and FEMA is reimbursing the cost of that debris removal. That work continued through December.

FEMA's Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.