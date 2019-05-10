Oglala Sioux Tribe group seeks vote on constitution changes

A task force is petitioning the Bureau of Indian Affairs to hold an election so that Oglala Sioux Tribe voters can weigh in on changes to the tribal constitution.

The Rapid City Journal reports that petitions were sent to the bureau Wednesday. The move follows the Pine Ridge tribal government's stalled efforts to hold a vote on a slate of 50 constitutional amendments, including ones that would form an elder council and create term limits.

Tribal representative Nakina Mills says in order for the task force's motion to move forward, the bureau would need to confirm that petitions from one-third of the reservation's eligible voters are valid.

Mills says the group would prefer if the tribal council approved an election because it would mean members could vote on each amendment. Voters otherwise will have to accept or reject the entire slate.