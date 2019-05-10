Salvation Army property being seized for road project

The Salvation Army in Derry, New Hampshire, says it's looking for a new home after just one year at its location because the state said it's taking the property for a road project.

WMUR-TV reports staff said they are being forced to move. State officials said it would acquire the property through eminent domain for a project on Exit 4A on Interstate 93. Officials said the Salvation Army will be compensated for the property seizure.

Salvation Army Lt. Kimberly Clark said the organization is not fighting the decision. She said it paid $500,000 for the property and is having a hard time finding another one for that price.

The road project is expected to start next summer and will take about three years.