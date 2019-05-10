Tennessee new business filings increase 9%

New business filings increased 9% in Tennessee in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous year.

The office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett says 12,512 new entity filings were recorded in the first quarter of 2019, marking 30 consecutive quarters of positive year-over-year new business growth.

The Tennessee Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report also shows employment in the manufacturing sector grew in March by 2.2%, or 7,500 jobs, compared to last March.

The four largest counties recorded 7,217 new business entity filings during the first quarter, a 9.1% increase over the same quarter in 2018.

Davidson County had 2,925 new business filings, followed by Shelby with 2,434.