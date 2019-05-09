Think-tank challenges Oklahoma Medicaid expansion plan

A conservative Oklahoma think-tank is challenging a plan to ask voters to expand Medicaid coverage to tens of thousands of uninsured working poor people.

The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs filed its challenge late Thursday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The free-market think-tank contends the proposed ballot title doesn't accurately describe what the measure does. They also argue it unconstitutionally cedes state power to the federal government.

Expanding Medicaid eligibility under the federal Affordable Care Act would extend health insurance to those earning up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level, or about $33,000 for a family of four. About 90% of the cost of the expansion would be funded with federal dollars.

Republican leaders have balked at expanding Medicaid, arguing the state's 10% share would cost too much.