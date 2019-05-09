State Supreme Court overturns ruling on felon pistol license

The Washington State Supreme Court has overturned a lower court order that would have allowed a man convicted of juvenile felonies to get a concealed pistol license.

The court ruled Thursday that a federal prohibition still applies to his juvenile crimes, even though they were later ordered sealed.

The man, Jerry Barr, had his Washington gun rights legally restored in 2016 after going a number of years without re-offending, had argued that because his juvenile convictions were sealed, they should not be considered in regards to the federal law.

The federal law focuses on felons. The court ruled that didn't exclude Barr's 1992 convictions, which included 2 Class A felonies, even though they were under seal.