Spiritual adviser hopes for clemency for death row inmate
The spiritual adviser for a Tennessee man scheduled to be executed next week says he is still hopeful the governor will grant clemency to Don Johnson.
At a Thursday news conference, John Dysinger said he was part of a group that met with Gov. Bill Lee's staff for about three hours about the clemency petition.
Lee had never held elected office before winning the governorship with a campaign that centered on his religious faith. Johnson's plea for clemency is based on his religious conversion in prison.
Dysinger said of Lee, "We believe the governor is a praying man, and he's going to come to the right decision."
Johnson was convicted of killing his wife Connie Johnson in 1984 by suffocating her in a Memphis camping center that he managed.
