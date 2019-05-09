Spiritual adviser hopes for clemency for death row inmate

FILE - In an April 3, 2019 file photo, Pastor Furman Fordham, right, speaks on behalf of death row inmate Don Johnson, in Nashville, Tenn. Supporters of Johnson are appealing to Gov. Bill Lee's strong Christian faith in requesting clemency for Johnson, who they say was redeemed by Jesus. At left is Kelley Henry, an assistant federal public defender. AP Photo

The spiritual adviser for a Tennessee man scheduled to be executed next week says he is still hopeful the governor will grant clemency to Don Johnson.

At a Thursday news conference, John Dysinger said he was part of a group that met with Gov. Bill Lee's staff for about three hours about the clemency petition.

Lee had never held elected office before winning the governorship with a campaign that centered on his religious faith. Johnson's plea for clemency is based on his religious conversion in prison.

Dysinger said of Lee, "We believe the governor is a praying man, and he's going to come to the right decision."

Johnson was convicted of killing his wife Connie Johnson in 1984 by suffocating her in a Memphis camping center that he managed.