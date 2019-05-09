Superintendent, principal on leave following police report

A New Hampshire school board has placed its superintendent and the high school principal on leave following a police department memo raising concerns about school safety.

Fosters.com reports the Farmington Police Department alleges administrators knowingly aren't reporting simple assaults and other mandatory reportable in-school incidents to police; have ignored discipline policies and failed to suspend or formally reprimand students when there has been evidence to take administrative action; and have acted hostile toward the department's school resource officer position, which has had high turnover.

The school board voted to place Superintendent Ruth Ellen Vaughn and Principal Barbara Gardner on paid administrative leave Wednesday. The board is investigating.

Messages seeking comment from Vaughn were left via email and at a possible phone number. A message for Gardner was left via Facebook.