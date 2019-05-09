National Politics
Alaska community members consider secession from Anchorage
Residents of an Alaska district are discussing the possibility of leaving the municipality of Anchorage to form their own local government.
The Chugiak-Eagle River Star reported Wednesday that more than 100 people attended an informational meeting Friday to discuss what organizers are calling "EaglExit."
A group member who spoke at the meeting says EaglExit was formed by citizens who believe Chugiak-Eagle River has a right to self-determination.
Members say Chugiak-Eagle River does not have adequate representation on the Anchorage Assembly or the Anchorage School Board.
Backers say they need $100,000 for a feasibility study to create a municipality separate from Anchorage consisting of the communities of Eagle River, Chugiak, Peters Creek, Eklutna, and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
The group says a Texas conservative organization is collecting donations on its behalf.
