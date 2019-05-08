Marshall County voters say yes to $9M school bond issue

Voters have endorsed a $9 million bond issue for a northern Mississippi school district.

WREG-TV reports the proposal in the Marshall County School District was approved by more than 80% of the people who cast ballots Tuesday.

The district will borrow money to fund renovations at eight schools.

Superintendent Lela Hale says buildings need roofs, structural repairs and bathroom renovations. Some campuses also need more classroom space.

The Marshall County School District has paid off debt from bonds issued in 1999. Hale says no tax increase is needed to pay off the new debt.

A school bond referendum also passed Tuesday in the Brookhaven School District.

With the elections in Brookhaven and Marshall County, voters in at least 26 Mississippi school districts have approved borrowing since 2013.