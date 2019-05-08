183-year-old Greek Revival building faces uncertain future

A 183-year-old Greek Revival building in Vermont's capital city is facing an uncertain future.

The City Council last week declared it a public nuisance because of its deteriorating condition. The Times-Argus reports the council heard about the possibility of a nonprofit to salvage the building and restore it.

The council set a May 17 deadline for the building's owners to come up with a plan to "abate any nuisance or hazard to the public" or face possible demolition.

Jamie Duggan, vice chairman of the Montpelier Preservation Commission who has experience restoring buildings, said he hoped to form a nonprofit to take ownership and restore the house.

The property was land granted to Col. Jacob Davis, the founder of Montpelier, who deeded it to the city on which the Statehouse is built.