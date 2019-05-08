National Politics

3 Mexican citizens arrested on freight train near border

The Associated Press

BLAINE, Wash.

Customs and Border Protection officials say officers arrested three Mexican men as they crossed into the U.S. from Canada on a freight train carrying grain.

Agency spokesperson Renne Archer says the men ranging in age from 25 to 33 were arrested Sunday.

She says they were hiding in a rail car under garbage bags.

Archer says the men were processed for removal from the United States and then taken to the federal government's privately-run Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma.

