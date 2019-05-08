Another Democrat elected to lead Lincoln as mayor

Another Democrat has been elected to lead the city of Lincoln.

Lancaster County says Leirion Gaylor Baird beat Republican Cyndi Lamm on Tuesday with more than 54% of the more than 61,000 votes that were cast in the officially nonpartisan race. Both are members of the Lincoln City Council.

Gaylor Baird will be replacing Mayor Chris Beutler, who is leaving after 12 years in office because of term limits.

Voters also approved a $9.9 million stormwater bond issue to help clear nearly 500 homes and businesses from a flood plain. Officials say the 20-year bond will add about $6 a year to the property tax bill on an average home, valued at $183,000.