Democratic leaders call for education reform in Rhode Island

Rhode Island legislative leaders say they're backing a package of bills to reform the state's education system.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio unveiled seven bills Tuesday. They say the measures are a priority, and will bring comprehensive reform to curriculum, instruction support, accountability, teacher certification, specialty skills certification, teacher assessments and the principal certification process.

Standardized test results showed Rhode Island students trailing far behind students in Massachusetts late last year.

Mattiello, of Cranston, and Ruggerio, of North Providence, say everyone was disappointed by the scores, and it was clear something had to be done.

Mattiello added the legislature will continue working collaboratively with the state education department, and hopefully pass the bills this session. Ruggerio says the state needs an educated workforce.