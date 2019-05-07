Voters deciding Lincoln’s next mayor, $9.9M bond issue

Voters are going to the polls to elect a new mayor of Lincoln and to decide whether to allow a nearly $10 million stormwater bond issue.

The vote Tuesday will determine who replaces outgoing Mayor Chris Beutler (BITE'-lur), who is leaving after 12 years because of term limits. Two Lincoln City Council members are running to replace him: Republican Cyndi Lamm and Democrat Leirion Gaylor Baird.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the $9.9 million bond issue would help clear nearly 500 homes and businesses from a floodplain, including along a drainage channel in north and central Lincoln.

City officials say the 20-year bond would add about $6 a year to the property tax bill on a home valued at $183,000.

Also on the ballot are four City Council seats and races on the Lincoln Education Board and Lincoln Airport Authority Board.