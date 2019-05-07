Colorado expects below-average fire year after snowy winter

State officials say Colorado could have a slightly below average wildfire season this year because of heavy snowfall last winter and frequent rain and snow this spring.

KCNC-TV reports the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control delivered its annual spring forecast on Tuesday.

Statewide, the mountain snowpack was well above average Tuesday, ranging from 106% in the North Platte River basin in northern Colorado to 176% in southwest Colorado.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says less than 1% of Colorado is in a drought.

The Colorado projection echoes the national summertime outlook released May 1 by the National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho. The center said most of the country, including Colorado, can expect a normal fire season, but the West Coast could be in for another bad year.