North Dakota begins census campaign aimed at accurate count

North Dakota is setting up a task force aimed at getting an accurate count in next year's census.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an order Tuesday creating the Complete Count Task Force, with $1 million approved by the Legislature to spend on the effort.

The government takes a headcount every 10 years. Accurate counts are crucial for states, because at stake are billions of dollars in federal aid for such things as transportation projects and education.

The 2010 Census pegged North Dakota's population at 673,000. That's a figure many officials had disputed as too low because of the rapid population growth in the state's oil patch.

The state's population was estimated at a record 760,000 residents last year.

Officials say North Dakota is the fourth fastest-growing state in the nation.