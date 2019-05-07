Kentucky State Police posts honoring those who died on duty

Kentucky State Police posts around the state are remembering fallen officers who gave their lives in the line of duty, dating back decades.

Several posts are holding memorial events next week during National Police Officers Memorial Week.

Post 2 in Madisonville is holding a service May 15 at Salem Missionary Baptist Church.

Post 3 in Bowling Green will conduct wreath-laying ceremonies on May 14 for troopers and highway patrolmen who died in the line of duty. Two highway patrolmen included were shot and killed in 1935.

Post 5 in Campbellsburg is conducting its annual memorial service May 16 for a trooper who died in 1965.

Post 12 in Frankfort will lay wreaths on May 17 in memory of six officers.