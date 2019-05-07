Annual ceremony set at memorial for fallen police officers

The name of a state trooper who was fatally shot by a suicidal man last summer is among the 63 names added Tuesday to the New York state memorial honoring fallen police officers.

Nicholas Clark and 62 other names were unveiled during the annual remembrance ceremony at the State of New York Police Officers' Memorial in the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany. It's the largest single group of names to be added to the granite memorial since it was dedicated in 1989.

"We will never forget the legacy of these men and women who died honorably serving our state, or the peril countless other law enforcement officers face every day they wear their badge," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who spoke at the ceremony, attended by scores of law enforcement officers from across the state.

With the addition of the 63 new names, the memorial now includes the names of 1,567 police officers.

The names of the 54 men and nine women added to the wall are divided into three categories: line of duty deaths in 2018, a death that occurred decades ago, and ground zero-related illness deaths.

The line of duty deaths included Clark, killed last July after arriving at a Steuben County home where an armed man had barricaded himself; Kevin Crossley, a village of Whitesboro patrolman killed in a collision in April 2018; and Jeremy VanNostrand, a state police sergeant who died when his vehicle was rear-ended by a truck near his trooper station in the Mohawk Valley last November.

The historical death was that of William Gray, a constable with the Niagara County Sheriff's Department who was fatally shot while serving a warrant to a man in December 1904.

The ground zero-related illnesses deaths category includes the names of 59 officers who died after conducting search-and-recovery work at the World Trade Center site after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Of those officers, 47 worked for the New York Police Department.