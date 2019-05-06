Pennsylvania police honor 4 who died on duty in 2018

Police from around Pennsylvania are honoring four members of law enforcement who died or were killed on duty last year.

Monday's ceremony in the Forum auditorium across the street from the state Capitol was attended by Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, House Speaker Mike Turzai and other top state officials.

The Fraternal Order of Police's annual memorial ceremony honored Philadelphia police officer Raymond Diaz Jr., Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher David Hill, New Castle police sergeant Brian Scott Cuscino and York City police officer Alex Sable.