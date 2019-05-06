Governor’s chief legal counsel running for attorney general

Raph Graybill, the chief legal counsel for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, is running for the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

The Great Falls Tribune reports Graybill announced his candidacy Sunday, saying he would continue his efforts to fight dark money in politics and protect access to public lands.

Graybill wrote executive orders signed by Bullock that require state government contractors to report their political contributions and another that requires internet service providers with state contracts to meet net neutrality principles.

He says the attorney general should be more proactive, rather than just joining lawsuits filed by other states.

Former assistant attorney general and state Rep. Kimberly Dudik is also seeking the Democratic nomination while chief deputy attorney general Jon Bennion is running as a Republican.