N Carolina elections board deciding who is Columbus sheriff

North Carolina's elections board is set to decide whether to disqualify the Republican candidate in a still-unresolved election for sheriff because he didn't live in the county as required by law.

The state elections board is expected to rule Monday whether or not Jody Greene lived in Columbus County for a year before Election Day last November. Greene contended a recreational vehicle parked on property he owns in the county was his permanent home.

Greene was sworn in after a recount showed him 37 votes ahead of Democratic incumbent Lewis Hatcher. The state board didn't authorize the outcome because appeals were pending when he took the oath of office.

Neither candidate is running the sheriff's department while awaiting a conclusion. The elections board's decision can be appealed to court.