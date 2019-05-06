Oklahoma governor to tour south Oklahoma tornado damage

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to tour an area of southern Oklahoma struck by a tornado on April 30.

The governor's office says Stitt will travel Monday to tour the area near Bokchito, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, that was struck as storms crossed the state and left three people dead.

A news release says the tour will start about 10 a.m. and include a tour of tornado damage and a meeting with emergency responders.

Stitt is also scheduled to visit a survivor center at Rock Creek Elementary School in nearby Durant.