Virginia Tech, local officials to discuss higher-ed funding

Virginia Tech administrators will meet with local government officials to discuss how the state's $1.1 billion higher education package could drive investment and growth in southwest Virginia and across the state.

The higher education package was developed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, in collaboration with multiple state universities. It was designed to increase the state's tech-talent pipeline and attract Amazon to build its new headquarters in northern Virginia.

The package approved by the General Assembly includes funding to increase undergraduate enrollment and build infrastructure in Blacksburg as well as support for Virginia Tech's new graduate studies Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands will be among those attending the meeting Tuesday at The Hotel Roanoke.