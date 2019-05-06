Brookhaven voters to decide on school district borrowing $8M

Voters will decide whether a south Mississippi school district will borrow $8 million to pay for improvements to security and facilities.

The Daily Leader reports that the local election takes place Tuesday for people who live in the Brookhaven School District.

The district paid off its latest general obligation bond of $5.3 million earlier this year. Superintendent Ray Carlock says the new bond issue will not require a tax increase

Approving a school bond issue requires at least a 60 percent margin. Voters in at least 24 Mississippi school districts have approved borrowing since 2013.