Federal cultural agency leaders to hold Rhode Island meeting

The leaders of the two federal cultural agencies are meeting with members of Rhode Island's congressional delegation and arts community.

National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter and National Endowment for the Humanities Chairman Jon Parrish Peede are scheduled to take part in a "cultural conversation" about the important role the arts and the humanities play, both nationally and in Rhode Island.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Trinity Repertory Company theater in Providence.

Rhode Island U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin (LAN'-jih-vin), who are all Democrats, plan to attend.

The event was organized by the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts and the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities.

It's free but registration is required.