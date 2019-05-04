Historic farmstead in capital city declared hazard

One of the most historic buildings in Vermont's capital city has been declared a public safety hazard.

The Montpelier City Council made the declaration for the former farmstead of Col. Jacob Davis, who founded the state capital. The Times Argus reports that Davis deeded the land to the city where the Statehouse is built.

The City Council held a hearing last month on the 1836 Greek Revival house and barn on Route 2 after an adjoining landowner complained.

A report to the City Council says a city inspection found numerous deficiencies in the building that made it a public safety hazard. The owners of the property must submit a remediation and abatement plan to the city by May 17.