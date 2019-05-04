Boston launching prize contest to encourage safer driving

Boston may not be known for the most courteous of drivers, but the city's mayor is hoping to change that.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh is launching a competition to encourage better driving habits in a city notorious for its twisty streets and testy motorists.

The competition uses a smartphone-based app to score drivers on their behaviors and enable what organizers call "moments of self-reflection."

Drivers from the Boston metro area are invited to compete for over $25,000 in prizes by downloading the app and practicing safe driving.

The person crowned Boston's Safest Driver will win a grand prize of $5,000. An additional $5,000 Safest Driver grand prize will be awarded to a Metro Boston winner.

Grand prizes for the Least Distracted and "Slow & Steady" drivers will also be awarded.