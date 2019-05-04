Ohio AG removes state-funded video from fundraising email

Ohio's attorney general has removed a publicly funded video from his state website after a newspaper reported it was linked to a campaign fundraising email.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Dave Yost, a Republican elected last November, concedes the video's inclusion "sends a wrong message."

Yost says he takes full responsibility for his campaign staff embedding the video in the email. The video reviews Yost's first 100 days in office and includes excerpts from his inaugural address and Yost being interviewed by his chief communications officer. It was posted on his state website April 25.

The email sent Wednesday to Yost's political supporters discusses his accomplishments since taking office and includes a "donate" button to click.

An Ohio Democratic Party spokeswoman says it is "ludicrous" that taxpayers are subsidizing Yost's campaign.