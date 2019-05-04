National Politics

VMI won’t raise tuition, but military college’s fees rising

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va.

Virginia Military Institute isn't raising student tuition thanks to increased state funding to the country's oldest state-supported military college.

The Lexington institution's Board of Visitors decided Saturday to keep annual tuition for Virginia residents at nearly $9,300, and for non-Virginia cadets at about $36,000.

But fees will increase by $540 for room and board, auxiliary services, and quartermaster charges. Cadets are required to live in the VMI barracks throughout their studies, making room and board a required fee.

The higher fees will generate an additional $1.6 million, added to an extra $1.9 million in state funding. VMI's budget for the fiscal year beginning in July is $96 million.

