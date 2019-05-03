Little Rock grants electric scooter extension

Little Rock officials have said they will extend the city's contract with an electric scooter company for an additional 120 days while they work to create an ordinance to regulate scooter use.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Friday that the city will temporarily extend its contract with Lime scooters while it begins the search for a scooter company for a long-term contract.

The pilot program for the distinctive scooters was set to end May 15 after the city said in January it wouldn't renew the contract.

Last month the state legislature passed an act that allows cities and towns to regulate scooter use. Currently, Little Rock city code requires scooters be ridden only on sidewalks.

Some critics have complained the scooters are unsafe on roads and hazardous to pedestrians on sidewalks.