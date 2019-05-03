National Politics

No charges for deputies who fatally shot armed man at motel

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio

An Ohio grand jury has concluded two sheriff's deputies followed use-of-force policies and protocols when they fatally shot an armed man who shot and injured one of them.

The confrontation occurred as the Fayette County deputies responded to a noise complaint last October at a motel in Jeffersonville. Authorities say 22-year-old Eric Stromer, of Columbus, pulled out a gun and fired at one of the officers as they tried to subdue a woman with Stromer.

Authorities say Sgt. Todd Oesterle, who was wounded, and Deputy Jason Havens returned fire as Stromer tried to flee.

The county prosecutor and sheriff say a grand jury indicted the woman on charges including obstruction and cleared the deputies of wrongdoing.

