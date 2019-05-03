Governor announces personnel changes to state parole board

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has announced several changes to the Ohio Parole Board meant to diversify the professional backgrounds of board members.

The board handles requests from inmates seeking release from prison after serving minimum portions of sentences, and also considers clemency requests by prisoners facing execution.

DeWine, a Republican, said Wednesday the new members will help the board make "responsible parole decisions" taking victims' rights, public safety, and rehabilitating prisoners into account.

New members including a former state rep, a current assistant prosecutor and a current state public defender.

Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio prison system, is looking for an additional member with a mental health or addiction counseling background.