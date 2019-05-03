Tucson police officer to be sentenced in June for sex crime

A Tucson police officer has pleaded guilty to a sex crime to attempted unlawful sexual conduct.

According to court documents, Officer Richard Daniel asked a woman he was investigating for sexual favors on Jan. 13.

The woman had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Tucson TV station KGUN reports that the woman agreed to the sexual favor to avoid going to jail.

Court documents show the sex act took place at the woman's apartment, and evidence was found there that matched Daniel's DNA.

Daniel is scheduled to be sentenced on June 17.

Because the charge is probation-eligible, prosecutors say it is possible that Daniel may not face any jail time.