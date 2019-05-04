Great Falls man honored for work on Lewis and Clark center

Before he was an 80-year-old man in buckskins talking Lewis and Clark, Mike Labriola was a boy dazzled by World War II fighter pilots.

He dreamed of aeronautical accomplishments, but instead Labriola will be best remembered in Great Falls for his work promoting the local Lewis and Clark story.

Friends and fellow Lewis and Clark enthusiasts are honoring Labriola for all he did to make Great Falls a must-stop destination along the Corps of Discovery route, the Great Falls Tribune reported .

Labriola helped make possible the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, raised money to build it, rallied the community, founded the Lewis and Clark Honor Guard and helped launch the Lewis and Clark Festival.

"In my heart, this was an opportunity for me to contribute myself and my time for my adopted community, to pay my due and earn my place in Great Falls," he said. "I'd fallen in love with Montana."

The Lewis and Clark story is one of perseverance and courage, Labriola said.

"There are few stories in our history that could be more important than the Louisiana Purchase and Lewis and Clark," he said. "It's a very important part of our heritage, and not just for white European Americans, with York and the Native Americans and the impact on their country."

Getting Great Falls to embrace Lewis and Clark as a central part of our community's identity took perseverance, too.

___

An idea is born

Newly retired from the military and hired on at the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, Labriola hit on the idea of promoting the Lewis and Clark story as a draw for tourists to Great Falls.

The city was in a rough patch. The smelter had closed. The Anaconda stack had been blown up. The population was dropping, and Great Falls was no longer Montana's largest city. The riverfront was an industrial area and that's it, with the River's Edge Trail still years away (it opened in 1991).

Labriola's boss, Roger Young, connected him with a small group of people who founded the Portage Route Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, Bob Doerk, Bob Bivens, Marcia Staigmiller and Dick Martin.

Their goal was to establish an interpretive center in Great Falls.

___

Dreams are crushed, for a moment

In 1987, Labriola and other Great Falls folks, trooped off to Washington, D.C. to testify for the need for an interpretive center along the Missouri River in Great Falls.

The National Parks Service director testified against the project, saying the NPS had no money for it and that Great Falls wasn't a place of historical significance to the Lewis and Clark story. He said there wasn't even a record of Lewis and Clark being there.

Well, that's true, if you discount their journals' account of the portage around the five falls of the Missouri and "discovery" of Giant Springs.

Labriola said he'll never forget that blunt testimony and the sinking feeling of their dreams seeming to slip away.

But in the back of the hearing room, they had an ally: Dale Gorman, U.S. Forest Service superintendent of the Lewis and Clark Forest. He saved the day.

And so, Congress authorized a Lewis and Clark interpretive center in Great Falls as a Forest Service project.

But there was a big catch. Congress didn't fund it.

___

Getting the money

For five years, Great Falls folks worked to get some money out of Congress to build the center.

"It was a very challenging period," Labriola said. "We'd get our hopes up. We were all passionate about the idea."

As he recalled it, Congress gave a Lewis and Clark interpretive center in Oregon full funding of $9 or $10 million. Montana didn't have enough clout for full funding though, much to the group's consternation.

"It was hard to accept, but that's politics," Labriola said. "If we wanted to get this done, we had to button up, shut up and get on with it."

Instead of full funding, Great Falls got partial funding and a mandate to raise $3 million in matching funds in two years.

She couldn't help with fundraising as a federal employee, but Jane Weber partnered with Labriola to help the community envision what the center would be, what it would mean.

Labriola remembers two big donations that helped set the group on the way to success: $45,000 from the Great Falls Shipping Association and $1 million from the Montana Power Co.

"It was never one small group or one individual. It really was a community effort, and lots of people helped save the day and make it possible," Labriola said.

___

Stepping into Clark's moccasins

In Labriola's basement workshop, he pulled a buckskin jacket off its hanger.

"I haven't worn this in a long time," he said.

Still fits.

"It feels good," he said. "I wore it a lot."

Labriola plans for the buckskin jacket he made to go to the Lewis and Clark Honor Guard. He recalls the early days of the honor guard when the equipment was hard to come by — and even harder to find suitable to the historical era.

"I don't know how in the world our forefathers put meat on the table with flintlock rifles. They're complicated," he said.

When Labriola was a student at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., he frequently saw the Continental Color Guard drilling in uniforms the same as those approved by General George Washington in 1782. The men are part of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, "The Old Guard." The regiment's predecessor was the First American Regiment, in which Meriwether Lewis served.

"It was just something I witnessed, but as I got involved with the Lewis and Clark group here, I got to thinking," he said.

As Labriola and others in the group brainstormed ways to rally enthusiasm for the interpretive center, Labriola considered how popular the Continental Color Guard was and what it's like to hear that drum and fife, to see those Revolutionary-era uniforms.

A Lewis and Clark version might just work, he said. Since it was his idea, he was put in charge.

He already was a black powder shooter, and he'd purchased his own flintlock rifle. He knew Great Falls had an active black powder club he could draw on for honor guard members. He found some volunteers at Malmstrom Air Force Base, too.

Their first event was a ceremonial groundbreaking for the interpretive center in 1996, before it had funding or a designated location. They "broke ground" near Rainbow Dam with Congressman Ron Marlenee, who championed the interpretive center through Congress.

It wasn't elaborate, but it was enough.

"I really had to scramble to find people," he said. "We didn't have any money, so we borrowed flags. Some guys in the black powder club had their own brain-tanned buckskins. I didn't have any period clothing, but I borrowed some and went to Tandy Leather to get a moccasin kit and hurriedly stitched a pair."

Though he has portraits of both Lewis and Clark on the wall, Labriola portrayed Clark as a reenactor. He always gravitated to the future governor of the Missouri Territory.

While Lewis was a scholar, William Clark was a military man, which Labriola relates to. Clark was an officer in the Revolutionary War's Battle of Fallen Timbers. People forget sometimes that the Corps of Discovery was a military operation, too.

Part of Labriola's job at the chamber was to sell Great Falls as a destination to those putting on conventions and organizing motorcoach tours. Having the honor guard and a buffalo barbecue sweetened the pot in luring groups to the area.

"I'm very proud of the way a lot of other people took hold of the honor guard and built on it," he said. "It's lasted from 1988 to the present time."

___

The festival begins

The Lewis and Clark Festival (June 14-16 this year) began as another way to build enthusiasm for the center and "making people aware of their Lewis and Clark story."

The first was at Overlook Park during the state's centennial year (1989).

Labriola said he didn't even realize what they were launching when they did it.

The honor guard was part of the festival from the beginning, and also central to the opening of the Interpretive Center on July 4, 1998.

Labriola used flint and steel to create a fire the old-fashioned way and burned a rope made of sweetgrass. He practiced until his hands were sore, and the "ribbon cutting" was flawless.

Those heady Lewis and Clark days brought Labriola in contact with "these wonderful personalities," Stephen Ambrose, author of "Undaunted Courage," Bud Clark, a direct descendant of William Clark, and documentarian Ken Burns, who filmed the honor guard reenacting Lewis and Clark scenes.

Those years, about 1986 to 1998, Labriola remembers Lewis and Clark as a dominating part of his life. He'd come home in the evenings and work a second shift on the honor guard, the festival, fundraising and the Portage Chapter.

"I love Great Falls, and it was important to me that I could contribute something of myself to the community," he said. "I've lived here longer than anywhere else."

___

'We were just enjoying life'

Labriola is ailing these days from a rare autoimmune disease called Wegener's granulomatosis. Its progression is mysterious, manifesting in Labriola initially as eye inflammation.

He takes steroids and chemotherapy drugs to slow the disease's progression, which requires constant monitoring. He suffers from flareups. The disease involves inflammation of the blood vessels, which can slow the flow of blood to organs and cause damage.

Just a few years ago, he was dancing with his sweetheart, Betty Dobson, and golfing (though "golfing" is a stretch for what he managed, he said), flyfishing, camping, shooting and traveling.

"We were just enjoying life," he said.

Dobson died in 2016, but her family made Labriola an honorary grandparent. His dancing days are over, though. Movement is a struggle. His vision was damaged.

Labriola was married to Donna Jean for 36 years. She died at 60 in 2003. Their daughter, Jamie, lives in California.

Labriola left the military a full colonel. He and his family had fond memories of Great Falls and returned to the city, where he's lived for 33 years come June, plus his years at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

"I like to think I earned my pay, and contributed something to —" he said and paused. "— this great nation that so many others have shed their blood for, for freedom, for dignity and in spite of political division, in spite of our weaknesses and flaws, a nation of immigrants and pioneers set on a foundation of two great documents.

"Take that away from us and from humanity, because in spite of our flaws I think this country is the hope of mankind," he said. "That's the way I feel and the way I've lived."

Labriola grew up in Washington, D.C., and his dad was a mechanical engineer working for the Navy and, briefly, for the CIA. Labriola thought that city was the most beautiful in the world.

And the bustle of the city during World War II sparked a lifelong in military history, set his career path and helped shape the future of a Montana city 1,812 miles from his hometown.

With three bases and an airport near his home, Labriola learned to identify every plane by sound.

"Some of my earliest memories are of aircraft overhead," he said.

He met a pilot at an airshow and was boosted into the cockpit. He decided he would be a pilot. He graduated the US Naval Academy at Annapolis and prepared to head to Air Force flight school to become a fighter pilot, only to have an eye issue thwart his ambitions.

Instead, Labriola chose a career in missiles and spacecraft. In his more than two decades in the military, his career took him to Johnson Island, Korea, Europe, California and Malmstrom.

And when his military career ended, he came back to Montana and found a different way to serve. Labriola looks back fondly over those years of hard work bring the interpretive center to life.

"That was an important part of my life. I'm proud to have been part of making that facility part of the history and culture of Great Falls," he said. "I'll be proud of it forever.