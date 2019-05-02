Audit finds lost evidence at Utah police departments

A state audit finds police lost track of dozens of pieces of evidence in Utah, including drugs, paraphernalia and at least one gun.

The audit released Wednesday found missing evidence at five out of the seven agencies in the review sample.

It found a combined total of nearly 80 missing controlled substances, more than 50 pieces of drug paraphernalia and a few cases of missing money.

Police officials told auditors that some of those missing items may have been destroyed, disposed or transferred to other agencies without proper documentation.

Utah State Auditor John Dougall says the report is a "call to action" for agencies around the state.

The audit comes after a Weber County evidence technician pleaded guilty to stealing methamphetamine from police storage, though the two aren't directly related.