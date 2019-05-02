Raimondo’s campaign war chest grows to more than $600,000

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has raked in more than $400,000 in campaign contributions since starting her second four-year term in January.

The state Board of Elections reports that the Democrat raised $411,000 in the first quarter of the 2019.

She finished the quarter with $639,198 in her campaign war chest, but that wasn't the largest in the state.

That honor goes to House Majority Leader K. Joseph Shekarchi, who finished the quarter with $906,000 in campaign contributions. The Warwick Democrat raised more than $180,000 last year, when he ran unopposed for re-election and took in almost $149,000 in the first quarter.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello raised $192,000 in the first quarter while Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio raised $113,000.