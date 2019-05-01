New Mexico governor signals new approach to pardons

FILE - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her State of the State address during the opening of the New Mexico legislative session at the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Lujan Grisham on Thursday, April 25, 2019, announced her new appointments to the state racing commission, a regulatory panel that will decide whether to award the state's sixth and final license for a horse racetrack and casino. AP Photo

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signaled a new and more holistic approach to evaluating requests for pardons and other forms of clemency in guidelines published Wednesday.

The new guidelines provide the governor with greater flexibility and discretion in issuing pardons, spokesman Tripp Stelnicki said.

Lujan Grisham's Republican predecessor, Susana Martinez, ruled out any clemency for people convicted of sexual offenses or repeatedly driving while intoxicated. The former prosecutor and death-penalty proponent issued just three pardons during eight years in office.

No pardons have been granted since the Democrat took office Jan. 1. Holdover applicants have been encouraged to re-apply.

The new guidelines outline a gamut of pardon considerations including whether the applicant has demonstrated personal growth, demonstrated remorse and participated in restorative justice initiatives — a catch phrase for organized attempts to repair harm to crime victims or society.

"The governor's pardoning power should only be exercised when doing so is in the interests of justice and equity," the guidelines state. "In making this determination, the governor employs a holistic review that gives due consideration to the nature of the underlying offense and the applicant's role in the underlying offense, the impact of the crime on any victim(s) and society as a whole, and any other factors weighing on the fundamental fairness."

The governor's office did not respond to questions about Lujan Grisham's approach to pardon requests for nonviolent drug offenders.

Legislation signed by the governor in April reduces penalties for the possession of illegal drug paraphernalia or up to a half-ounce (14 grams) of marijuana to a petty misdemeanor and $50 fine on first offense. The state has a medical cannabis program, although the state Senate balked this year at a proposal to authorize recreational marijuana sales.

Under the new clemency guidelines, applicants seeking to restore their right to bear arms must specifically make that request. It was unclear whether that provision is new.

The governor's office did not respond to requests for information about new appointments to the Parole Board that typically provides recommendations on pardon applications.