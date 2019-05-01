Detroit suburb to seek emergency declaration due to flooding

A suburban Detroit community plans to seek an emergency declaration due to flooding that followed heavy rainfall.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Dan Paletko says his office asked the state police Wednesday to consider a declaration and will do a financial assessment of any damage before submitting an official request to the state.

Fire Chief Dave Brogan tells WDIV-TV that Dearborn Heights received three inches of rain Tuesday and that his department has received calls about residents with medical issues or physical limitations being trapped in their homes.

Brogan says there have been "a lot of homes filling up with smoke from water flooding up to their electrical outlets." The city has opened a shelter for flooding victims.

State police urged caution due to freeway flooding and closures across the Detroit area.